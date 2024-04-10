Aerosmith Announce Rescheduled Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates
Aerosmith has announced the rescheduled dates for their Peace Out farewell tour.
The band initially launched the tour on Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, but were forced off the road after just three shows when singer Steven Tyler suffered damage to his vocal cords.
Except for opening night, the Black Crowes will once again serve as the support act for the tour, which kicks off Sept. 20 in Pittsburgh and is scheduled to conclude on Jan. 26 in Buffalo. You can see a complete list of dates below. Teddy Swims will serve as the opening act on Sept. 20.
All previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled shows. Tickets for newly added shows and the remaining tickets for the rescheduled shows will go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10AM local time.
When originally announcing the tour, Aerosmith revealed that drummer Joey Kramer would not be participating. John Douglas took his place at the band's 2023 Peace Out shows. "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the group explained. "Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."
Aerosmith 2024-25 Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates
Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 26 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Oct. 2 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 5 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
Oct. 8 - Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
Oct. 11 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 17 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Oct. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Nov. 3 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
Nov. 6 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Nov. 9 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 12 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 15 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 18 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 21 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 27 - Salt Lake City @ Delta Center
Nov. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Dec. 4 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Dec. 28 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 31 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 4 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jan. 7 - Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
Jan. 10 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Jan. 13 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Jan. 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Jan 19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jan. 22 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Jan. 25 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Feb. 14 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 17 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Feb. 20 -Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Feb. 23 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 26 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
