Watch Ace Frehley Space Travel in New ‘Walkin’ on the Moon’ Video

Ace Frehley has released "Walkin' on the Moon," the second single from his upcoming album 10,000 Volts.

You can watch the video, in which a spacesuit-wearing Frehley meets dancing aliens, below.

"Walkin' on the Moon" features Kiss' original Spaceman in fine form, pairing a perfectly "ragged but right" guitar riff with his trademark off-kilter vocals. The lyrics find Frehley professing his love in cosmic terms: "You're out of this world to me / And you've got my heart consumed / When I wake up you're all I see / You've got me walking on the moon."

10,000 Volts, which hits stores Feb. 23, will be Frehley's 10th solo album, and his first collection of original music since 2018's Spaceman. He co-wrote many of the album's songs with Steve Brown of Trixter. "It's probably the best record I've ever done," Frehley enthused when announcing the album. "I'm very excited about it."

Frehley recently told UCR that expanding his already impressive guitar collection - which currently stands at about 120 - has helped his songwriting. "I keep collecting guitars, I don’t know why. When I was on tour with Alice Cooper a couple years ago, I bought 35 guitars on that tour. Every time I buy a new guitar, a lot of times, I’ll write a song on the guitar. So that’s a good excuse. I’ll go in a pawnshop and buy a guitar then I’ll sit back at the hotel room and start playing it. I’ll set it up, tune it up and all of the sudden, I’ll write a song. It’s almost like there’s a song in every guitar I own."

Watch Ace Frehley's 'Walkin' on the Moon' Video