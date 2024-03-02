Ace Frehley’s Worst ‘Destroyer’ Moment With Bob Ezrin

Ace Frehley said it took him years to get over being replaced on four tracks for Kiss' 1976 album Destroyer.

Despite that, he said he normally got on well with producer Bob Ezrin, whose strict work ethic had come as a challenge to the infamously unruly guitarist.

The sessions saw Ezrin shouting into Gene Simmons' face for giving up on a take without being told to, wearing a coaching whistle and, as Paul Stanley reported in his memoir, "Bob made a point of letting us know who was the boss. ... He told us we didn't know anything."

Worse for Frehley, the producer brought in Alice Cooper band guitarist Dick Wagner to play guitar on the tracks "Sweet Pain," "Flaming Youth," "Great Expectations" and "Beth."

"People don't always say as much, but me and Bob Ezrin got along most of the time," Frehley told Guitar World in a recent interview. "But sometimes, I showed up late because I had a hangover from the night before."

He admitted: "Everybody knows I was an alcoholic – and luckily I just celebrated 17 years of sobriety – but back then it was different."

He described Ezrin as "a guy who liked to get things done quickly," but suggested it was "probably because he had a mountain of cocaine and a bottle of Remy Martin on the mixing desk with him." He added: "But, of course, Paul and Gene never mention that."

Frehley confirmed that he hadn't been told about Wagner being brought in, and only found out once the record was complete. "I was told Bob did that because he felt my solos weren't as great as they should have been," the Space Ace said.

"But it was more about punishing me for not being on time. I see it as partially my fault but also partly Bob's fault. But the thing that bothered me most was that I wasn't told he had replaced my solos; I had to find out after I listened to the record at home on my turntable. That bothered me for a long time."

Ace Frehley Says He Should Have Done More Guitar Practice

Elsewhere in the interview, Frehley joked that he was never seen using effects pedals on stage because he'd "trip over them" and that, had he predicted the impact he'd have on other musicians, he'd have done things differently.

"I'm always flattered when people tell me I influenced them," he said. "If I knew I was gonna influence thousands of guitar players, I woulda practiced more!

"I've had so many players come up to me and say, 'You are the reason I play guitar,' and I'm always like, 'Wow...'"