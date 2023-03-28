AC/DC and Ozzy Osbourne Post Teasers for Power Trip Festival

AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden and Metallica have each posted teaser videos for the Power Trip festival, leading many to conclude the legendary rock groups will be among the performers.

Each teaser video shows the same thing – pictures of the words “power” and “trip,” along with images of various musical gear and cacti, all meticulously being cut out of a magazine’s pages. Assembled into a collage, the paper is placed on a photocopier, where it prints out flyers.

Osbourne’s involvement is especially notable. The Prince of Darkness retired from touring earlier this year, but left the door open to occasional performances. Most recently his wife, Sharon, confirmed that Ozzy indeed planned to return to the stage. “If there’s a festival here and there that he wants to do, then he will do that,” she noted during an interview with Talk TV. “But it’s just long tours he won’t do anymore.”

Meanwhile, a performance by AC/DC would be the band’s first concert since 2016. It would also mark the group’s first show since the death of Malcolm Young in 2017.

Power Trip’s lineup will officially be revealed on March 30. The festival will reportedly take place Oct. 6 to 8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., best known as the home of Coachella.

The Scenestar reports that Power Trip is an evolution of Desert Trip. That festival, which took place in 2016, featured performances by the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who.