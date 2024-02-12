AC/DC Announces 2024 ‘Power Up’ Tour Dates and New Lineup

AC/DC has announced that they will tour Europe this summer with a brand-new lineup.

The 21-date Power Up tour will kick off May 17 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany and is scheduled to conclude on Aug. 17 in Dublin, Ireland.

You can see a complete list of tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Feb. 16.

According to the band's X (formerly Twitter) posts, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams will not be performing at these dates. Lead guitarist Angus Young, singer Brian Johnson and rhythm guitarist Stevie Young will be joined by Matt Laug on drums and former Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Rudd missed AC/DC's 2015-16 Rock or Bust tour due to his well-documented legal troubles. He returned to record 2020's Power Up album but was replaced by Laug at the group's only concert since that time, which took place in October 2023 at the Power Trip festival in Indio, Calif.

Williams announced his retirement at the conclusion of the Rock or Bust tour due to what he described as a bout with "terrible vertigo," but returned for the recording of Power Up and for the Power Trip performance.

AC/DC Return From Long Layoff

The announcement comes four months after AC/DC made their triumphant return to the stage with their performance at the Power Trip festival. The gig marked the Aussie rockers’ first concert since 2016 and brought to an end the longest show-free stretch of the band’s career.

The Power Trip set was also AC/DC’s first performance since the death of founding member Malcolm Young. The rhythm guitarist was replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young, who also played on the group’s 2020 album Power Up.

AC/DC has yet to tour in support of Power Up. The album was recorded in 2018 and 2019, but released in 2020 – right as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the live music industry to a halt. Johnson, who had dealt with severe hearing loss for years, was also in the process of testing experimental hearing aid technology. A the time, he was still unsure if he’d be able to perform with AC/DC again, however a handful of successful guest appearances – including a memorable performance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London – left Johnson confident he could return to touring again.

“I walked out there, the roof lifted up off Wembley and I sang my little heart out,” he recalled of the Hawkins show. “I did two songs and the place went absolutely crackers. I think I floated off. It was absolutely wonderful. So we knew [the hearing aids] worked. We were absolutely jumping for joy at the side of the stage. It was something special.”

AC/DC Power Up 2024 European Tour Dates

May 17: Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

May 21: Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

May 25: Reggio Emilia, Italy - RCF Arena

May 29: Seville, Spain - La Cartuja Stadium

June 5: Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Johan Cruyff Arena

June 9: Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

June 12: Munich, Germany - Olympic Stadium

June 16: Dresden, German - Messe

June 23: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

June 26: Vienna, Austria - Ernst Happel Stadium

June 29: Zurich, Switzerland - Letzigrund Stadium

July 3: London, England - Wembley Stadium

July 7: London, England - Wembley Stadium

July 13: Hockenheim, Germany - Ring

July 17: Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen

July 21: Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport

July 27: Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld

July 21: Hannover, Germany - Messe

Aug. 9: Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei

Aug. 13: Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp

Aug. 17: Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park