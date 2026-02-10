We conclude our series of decade-by-decade Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snubs by highlighting some very deserving ‘90s acts that still haven’t earned induction.

The '90s delivered the grunge revolution, ushering in a new era of alternative rock. Hair metal was quickly a thing of the past, as a new generation of talented artists embraced everything from shoegaze and Britpop, to indie rock and post-punk.

READ MORE: '80s Acts That Have Been Snubbed by the Hall of Fame

The artists highlighted below include Grammy winners, multi-platinum stars and genre-defining bands. They’ve packed stadiums and headlined festivals worldwide, all while creating the kinds of legacies most groups only dream of. Still, the Hall of Fame has deemed them unworthy -- at least, so far.

Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images loading...

Alice in Chains

With Soundgarden finally earning induction in 2025 -- following Nirvana (2014) and Pearl Jam (2017) -- Alice in Chains remains the last of grunge‘s Mount Rushmore still waiting in induction. The group has been eligible since 2016, yet remains without a nomination. It’s a criminal omission that we expect to be fixed soon. With a distinctive sound that was heavier and sludgier than most of their Seattle contemporaries, Alice in Chains bridged the gap between metal and grunge. The dark and twisted harmonizations of frontman Layne Staley and guitarist Jerry Cantrell made for a haunting combination, yet there was also powerful beauty in their work. “Man in the Box,” “Rooster” and “I Stay Away” rank among the most impactful songs of the era. And while Staley’s tragic death in 2002 robbed the world of one of its most extraordinary voices, the singer’s legacy lives on. Alice In Chains deserve to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame -- it’s an all-time no-brainer.

Gie Knaeps, Getty Images Gie Knaeps, Getty Images loading...

Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins were unquestionably one of the most dynamic and captivating bands of their generation. Hits like “Today,” "Cherub Rock” and “Disarm” made them mainstays on alternative radio and MTV. Then there’s the magnum opus, 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, a profound double album that garnered seven Grammy nominations and achieved a rare diamond certification in the U.S.. Often unfairly lumped in with the 90s grunge bands, Smashing Pumpkins actually had much more in common with a different Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act, the Cure. With a mix of goth, alternative, prog and psychedelia, the Pumpkins expertly swirled together a style that was emotive and honest. This was a band you could rock out to, or or cry to, and either feeling was justified. With more than 30 millions albums sold and a legion of dedicated fans, the band enjoyed incredible commercial success. Yet recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame continues to allude them. Smashing Pumpkins have been eligible since 2016, yet still have not received a nomination.

Scott Gries, Getty Images Scott Gries, Getty Images loading...

Stone Temple Pilots

Stone Temple Pilots occupy an often overlooked period in rock history. Their debut album, Core, arrived in 1992 -- right in the middle of grunge’s overwhelming mainstream wave. Curiously, STP was saddled with the so-called “post grunge” label, a descriptor given to bands that followed in the sonic footsteps of the Seattle sound. Critics have often, unfairly, turned their nose up at post-grunge acts, claiming their success was merely riding the coattails of artists like Pearl Jam and Nirvana. It’s a ridiculously unfair stereotype, and, in the case of Stone Temple Pilots, categorically false. STP rattled off an incredible run of material in the ‘90s, boasting four consecutive multi-platinum albums. They were more than just a product of their time: they helped define their era. With “Sex Type Thing,” “Plush,” “Creep,” “Interstate Love Song,” “Dead and Bloated” and “Trippin' on a Hole in a Paper Heart,” their list of hits is formidable. The DeLeo Brothers were a powerful songwriting team, while Scott Weiland, demons aside, was one of the most captivating and emotive front men in all of music. Stone Temple Pilots deserve to be celebrated among rock’s greats, yet there appears to be little momentum for their Hall of Fame pursuit.

Brian Rasic, Getty Images Brian Rasic, Getty Images loading...

Oasis

It’s entirely possible the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominating committee misjudged the impact of Oasis. The band’s commercial height, while undoubtedly impressive, was relatively short. Their three albums released in the ‘90s -- Definitely Maybe (1994), (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? (1995) and Be Here Now (1997) -- collectively sold more than 47 million copies worldwide. Their next four albums, all released after the turn of the millennium, sold less than half of that. This fact, coupled with the Gallagher brother’s penchant for petty fighting and tabloid headlines, may have turned off some voters -- but this we’re not talking about the Family Bonding Hall of Fame here. One only needs to look at the band’sHere triumphant 2025 reunion tour, which saw them sell out stadiums around the globe to universal praise, to understand the scope and power of Oasis’s impact. This is a band that boasts incredible talent and timeless material. They deserve to be enshrined in the Hall.

Frank Micelotta, Getty Images Frank Micelotta, Getty Images loading...

Jane's Addiction

Jane’s Addiction have a rock resume that’s clearly Hall worthy, but don’t take our word for it. Here’s what Tom Morello, an inductee in 2023 with Rage Against the Machine, had to say about Perry Farrell’s band. “Jane’s Addiction are the Sex Pistols of the Alternative Nation, a small, brilliant catalog of songs and a shocking, groundbreaking ethos that changed music forever,” Morello wrote in an opinion piece for Billboard. “[Jane’s Addiction’s music] was like a punk rock Led Zeppelin. Jane’s provided all the testosterone-fueled guitar riffage that my suburban upbringing required but mixed it with gorgeous acoustic songs and an underground artistry that was completely original and completely awesome. Savage but beautiful. Riff-heavy but smart. Jane’s didn’t look or sound like any other band in the history of rock ‘n’ roll.” Despite the support of Morello -- and several other influential Hall members -- Jane’s Addiction is still awaiting enshrinement. With two previous nominations, most recently in 2024, it seems there is at least some momentum behind the alt rock pioneers. Here’s hoping they finally get their call soon -- and that Farrell and his bandmates can make up long enough to perform at the induction.