Classic Rock Stars Dominate First Week of Rock Hall Fan Voting

Ozzy Osbourne was the clear leader in this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fan vote after the first week of polling.

As of Saturday morning, the Black Sabbath icon had secured 105,115 votes, pushing him ahead of Peter Frampton (87,374), Foreigner (86,916), Dave Matthews Band (85,276), Cher (75,642), Lenny Kravitz (65,162) and Mariah Carey (55,036).

The leading six were followed by Kool & the Gang (53,071), Oasis (48,494), Sinead O’Connor (38,606), Sade (36,210), Jane’s Addiction (35,677), Mary J. Blige (28,091), A Tribe Called Quest (21,778) and Eric B and Rakim (13,250).

Over 835,000 votes had been cast since voting opened on Feb. 10. Fans can vote for seven artists every day until April 26. The latest poll result can be seen on the Rock Hall website. You can cast your own vote here.

In the past, Osbourne had been unimpressed by the idea of being inducted – having already been through the process several times with Sabbath before their 2006 induction.

He’d said: “The nomination is meaningless because it's not voted on by the fans. It's voted on by the supposed elite of the industry and the media, who’ve never bought an album or concert ticket in their lives, so their vote is totally irrelevant to me.”

Not Everyone Wants Rock Hall Induction

But after being shortlisted for the class of 2024, he said: “I’m deeply honored… To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined.

“After 44 years as a solo artist, the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

His comments stood in stark contrast to those of Liam Gallagher, who responded to Oasis’ nomination by saying: “Fuck the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.”

In December, Cher noted: “I wouldn't be in it now if they gave me a million dollars… I’m never changing my mind. They can just go you-know-what-themselves.”

