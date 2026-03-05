In our recent photo collections showing the everyday life in the groovy '70s and the awesome '80s, the photos showed big changes in how people lived their everyday lives. There was shag carpet, wood paneling, trips to the mall, and all that fun stuff.

The 1990s? You could say that it was more about America being on the verge of massive change than actual change. But what about the popular culture?

What Celebrity Culture Looked Like Before the Internet

Friends Cast 'Friends' was peak '90s in every way. (Getty Images)

The decade was a moment in time, right before the internet, which would change everything about the way we live our lives. In fact, children growing up in the '90s are commonly referred to as “the last pre-internet generation” since they were the last to know life before it all changed.

At this point, cameras weren't in everyone's pocket (though disposable cameras were all the rage). While you had some AOL chat rooms and the like, social media didn't exist. Celebrity culture still felt a little mysterious, less polished — and in some ways, more human.

JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Stylish '90s couple JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette and dog Friday. (Getty Images)

Why the Style and Celebrity Vibe of the ’90s Are Suddenly Back

Part of this revitalized fascination with the '90s comes from the buzz surrounding Ryan Murphy’s new limited series Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette. The show has the distinct '90s New York casual elegance down to a science.

You can see the aesthetic everywhere again. Minimalist black dresses, crisp white shirts (Carolyn's "boyfriend" shirt after her night with John is heavily featured), and relaxed all-American looks that dominated GAP ads, J. Crew catalog covers, and Calvin Klein campaigns (which also play heavily in the series). John Jr.'s fashion also spills into the frenzy, with recent TikToks making fun of finance boys suddenly surprising their girlfriends by wearing backwards Kangol hats and biking to work.

Kevin Costner A nimble, GAP-style moment from '90s style icon Kevin Costner. (Getty Images)

Looking back at celebrity photos from the decade, you might be surprised just how different the vibe was, considering it's not all that long ago. With gossip culture relegated mostly to magazines and newspapers, celebrities felt less urgency to protect their privacy, so things felt more laid back. The internet would change all that.

And judging by the renewed obsession with ’90s fashion and pop culture, that easygoing vibe is clearly having another moment.