There was a time when kitchens were far from sleek, blindingly white, and filled with clean lines and space to entertain, like everyone on House Hunters says are deal breakers. Kitchens were loud, messy, attention-grabbing monstrosities of design. They were the opposite of cold — they were cozy, well-worn, and unmistakably, well… 1970s.

Scroll through your favorite home decor accounts on Instagram, and you might notice something shifting. Are we finally turning our backs on stainless steel appliances?

Why ’70s Kitchen Style Is Making a Comeback

Rolling washing machines and trash compactors in the 1970s Remember rolling washing machines and trash compactors? (Getty Images) loading...

Refrigerators are now being made in bold, retro colors. New homeowners are choosing to keep their chunky, well-worn wood cabinets. And you’re starting to see more earthy tones that might remind you of your grandma’s house.

MORE '70s FUN: 23 Everyday Objects From the '70s That Would Confuse Kids Today

As home prices climb, more people are choosing to stay put longer — and if that’s the case, why not make your space feel warm and cozy instead of keeping it neutral for some future buyer? It’s all about living for now.

Ready for Some Serious ’70s Kitchen Nostalgia?

Tupperware Products in the 1970s Tupperware was a staple of every 1970s kitchen. (Getty Images) loading...

Why did we all seem to have the same kitchen accessories in the ’70s? It was likely the doing of Tupperware. With the popularity of Tupperware parties, not to mention neighbors selling it to each other, there's a good chance everyone ended up with the same products. That would explain why those tall plastic salt and pepper shakers and the matching canisters (seen above) seemed to be in every single kitchen.

PHOTOS: Step Inside a 1970s Kitchen — 34 Things You’ll Recognize From Tupperware jugs (you know the ones) to those ever-present knife sharpeners, let’s take a nostalgic trip back to the quintessential ’70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz