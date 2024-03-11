10cc to Embark on First U.S. Tour in Over Three Decades
10cc's pending Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour will bring the '70s hitmakers to America for the first time in more than three decades.
They're best known for "I'm Not In Love," a single composed by Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart which reached No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K. in 1975. 10cc hit the American Top 5 again in 1976 with "The Things We Do for Love," which was also composed by Gouldman and Stewart.
Gouldman continues to lead the group. Shows kick off in July at Montclair, N.J., with stops in New York City, St. Louis, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco to follow through August. Meet-and-greet packages and VIP tickets will be available during pre-sale; visit 10cc.world to find out more. A complete list of announced dates is below.
10cc emerged from the '70s boasting four consecutive gold-selling U.K. albums beginning with 1974's Sheet Music, but saw their momentum slow in the new decade. The band went dormant from 1983 through the '90s. But their songs lived on: "I'm Not In Love" featured prominently in the chart-topping soundtrack to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. "Dreadlock Holiday," a U.K. chart-topping hit from 1978, was also featured in 2010's The Social Network.
10cc built that kind of lasting appeal with timeless songs, Gouldman argues. "They don't seem to date," he said in an official release. "We never followed any trend; we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio as they ever were shows how true that is."
Gouldman is the only founding member to appear on every 10cc project, but the current lineup includes two other legacy members: Drummer Paul Burgess initially came on board in 1973 as a touring member before officially joining in time for 1977's Deceptive Bends, home to "The Things We Do For Love." Guitarist Rick Finn arrived shortly thereafter, performing on 10cc's 1977 concert recording Live and Let Live.
10cc's Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:
July 24: Montclair, NJ @ Welmont Theatre
July 25: New York, NY @ Sony Hall
July 26: Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
July 27: Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
July 29: Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
July 30: Kent, OH @ Kent Stage
Aug. 1: St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
Aug. 2: Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
Aug. 3: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Aug. 4: Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
Aug. 5: Indianapolis, IN @ Toby Theater at Newfields
Aug. 6: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Aug. 8: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Aug. 9: San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre
Aug. 10: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater
Aug. 12: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
Aug. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway
Aug. 17: San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
