10cc to Embark on First U.S. Tour in Over Three Decades

10cc's pending Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits Tour will bring the '70s hitmakers to America for the first time in more than three decades.

They're best known for "I'm Not In Love," a single composed by Graham Gouldman and Eric Stewart which reached No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K. in 1975. 10cc hit the American Top 5 again in 1976 with "The Things We Do for Love," which was also composed by Gouldman and Stewart.

Gouldman continues to lead the group. Shows kick off in July at Montclair, N.J., with stops in New York City, St. Louis, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco to follow through August. Meet-and-greet packages and VIP tickets will be available during pre-sale; visit 10cc.world to find out more. A complete list of announced dates is below.

10cc emerged from the '70s boasting four consecutive gold-selling U.K. albums beginning with 1974's Sheet Music, but saw their momentum slow in the new decade. The band went dormant from 1983 through the '90s. But their songs lived on: "I'm Not In Love" featured prominently in the chart-topping soundtrack to 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. "Dreadlock Holiday," a U.K. chart-topping hit from 1978, was also featured in 2010's The Social Network.

10cc built that kind of lasting appeal with timeless songs, Gouldman argues. "They don't seem to date," he said in an official release. "We never followed any trend; we simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio as they ever were shows how true that is."

Gouldman is the only founding member to appear on every 10cc project, but the current lineup includes two other legacy members: Drummer Paul Burgess initially came on board in 1973 as a touring member before officially joining in time for 1977's Deceptive Bends, home to "The Things We Do For Love." Guitarist Rick Finn arrived shortly thereafter, performing on 10cc's 1977 concert recording Live and Let Live.

10cc's Ultimate, Ultimate Greatest Hits 2024 U.S. Tour Dates:

July 24: Montclair, NJ @ Welmont Theatre

July 25: New York, NY @ Sony Hall

July 26: Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

July 27: Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

July 29: Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

July 30: Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

Aug. 1: St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre

Aug. 2: Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

Aug. 3: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Aug. 4: Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage

Aug. 5: Indianapolis, IN @ Toby Theater at Newfields

Aug. 6: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Aug. 8: Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Aug. 9: San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

Aug. 10: Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater

Aug. 12: Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

Aug. 15: Los Angeles, CA @ The United Theater on Broadway

Aug. 17: San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts