Walt Disney’s Personal Storybook Mansion Available to Rent at $40,000 a Month

Disney fans can now rent a genuine piece of history: Walt Disney's personal storybook mansion is available to lease!

Nestled in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, Calif., Walt Disney's magical Tudor-style estate, located at 4053 Woking Way, is available to rent at $40,000 a month, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Built in 1932 and sitting on a 47,295-square-foot lot, the beautiful home comes fully furnished and features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The property also includes a number of luxury outdoor amenities, including a pool and gated driveway with space for 10 cars.