Tony Bennett, Iconic Jazz and American Standards Singer, Dead at 96

The world is mourning the loss of a music icon. Tony Bennett died Friday (July 21) at the age of 96. The musician's longtime publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett's death to NBC.

Bennett's cause of death is publicly unknown as of publishing. The singer was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016.

Born in 1926, Bennett began his music career after he was discharged from the United States Army.

Bennett opened for Pearl Bailey in 1949 and scored his first hit, "Because of You," in 1951.

With a career spanning several decades, Bennett released over 70 albums and won a total of 20 Grammy Awards, including an honorary Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award presented in 2001.

Bennett charted 23 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in his lifetime. His highest-charting single was "I Wanna Be Around." The song peaked at No. 14 in 1963.

In his later years, Bennett teamed up with Lady Gaga to release two jazz albums: 2014's Cheek to Cheek and 2021's Love for Sale. Both albums received critical acclaim and won Grammy Awards.

Love for Sale was Bennett's final album and earned him a Guinness World Record, because he became the oldest person to release an album including new material at the age of 95. He also has the distinction of having the record of the longest span of top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart for any living artist at the time.

Outside of his contributions to the world of music, Bennett hosted his own variety special called the The Tony Bennett Show in 1956.