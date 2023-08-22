A Tennessee news anchor got a surprise live on air as she suddenly found herself reading a story about her own marriage proposal.

Cornelia Nicholson, a weekend TV news anchor at WRCB in Chattanooga, thought she was sitting in front of the camera to read a script for an upcoming story.

She wasn't ready for how the story played out.

Surprise Marriage Proposal On Camera

"And coming up we have the story of two young journalists that just so happened to find love in the same industry," Nicholson reads from the teleprompter.

Her voice starts to break as she slowly realizes this is a surprise marriage proposal.

According to The Today Show, the camera session and proposal was set-up by her boyfriend and fellow reporter Riley Nagel.

"I do have a very special report," Nagel says as he enters the camera shot with a bouquet of flowers.

With ring in hand, Nagel gets down on one knee and asks Nicholson to marry him.

She enthusiastically says yes.

"I'm not going to cry," Nicholson says trying to hold back tears.

Viewers Are Loving The Proposal Video

Nicholson shared the video of the proposal on X (formerly Twitter) where it has been viewed nearly 300,000 times.

In the post, she calls Nagel the "love of my life" and said the day of the proposal was "the most perfect day."

In a follow-up post, Nicholson goes on to thank everyone for their support including "everyone who has shared the best moment of my life with my best friend."

According to her bio, Nicholson previously worked for KULR in Billings, Mon. before joining WRCB in Chattanooga.

