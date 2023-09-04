Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film Breaks AMC Pre-Sale Record, Bumps ‘Exorcist’ Sequel Release

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film is already scaring off the competition.

On Thursday (Aug. 31), shortly after Swift announced the Oct. 13 release date for her upcoming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, Universal Pictures bumped up the release date for the upcoming Exorcist sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, by one week. The horror movie will now hit theaters on Oct. 6.

Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum personally announced the schedule change, attributing it to Swift's power.

"Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23. #TaylorWins," he tweeted.

Universal Pictures also confirmed the schedule change to Entertainment Weekly.

Less than 24 hours after being announced, The Eras Tour has already broken an AMC theaters sales record.

According to NBC, the concert film broke the record for single-day advance ticket sales at AMC, earning $26 million in pre-sales in just one day.

Swift's film beats previous record holder Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned $16.9 million. Impressively, Swift shattered the record in a mere three hours.

On Thursday, Swift announced The Eras Tour concert film via her Instagram account.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote alongside a teaser for the film.

"Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged," she added.

Watch below: