Kids Step Up to ‘Rescue’ Shaq From Three Feet of Water in Hawaii Pool

A group of kids swooped in to Shaquille O'Neal's aid while recently swimming at a pool in Hawaii.

"Hey, I'm drowning," Shaq can be heard saying in the video right before his head goes underwater.

Thankfully, the Hall Of Fame basketball player who stands seven feet tall was only in about three feet of water.

In the brief video shared on TikTok, Shaq can be seen playfully floating back to the surface as the large group of kids have a blast pulling him to safety.

According to Hawaii News Now, Shaq was in Oahu last weekend to perform a DJ set under his DJ Diesel moniker.

In a follow-up video, Shaq is seen high-fiving the growing group of kids in the pool following his pretend struggle to stay afloat.

Daniel Chavez who appears to be the first to have shared the videos of Shaq on social media, was able to catch-up with the basketball star in the hotel lobby later during his trip.

He also had a chance to attend Shaq's DJ set.

"He was such a humble and sweet guy," Chavez told People magazine. "After being 'saved by the kids,' he was handing out high fives to the kids... I talked to him for a little bit about his music and he said he gets his inspiration from concerts he goes to and from his own kids."

Shaq's tour as DJ Diesel continues throughout the summer. He will next be at Lollapalooza Paris on July 22.

The next stateside DJ Diesel show will be Lollapalooza at Grant Park in Chicago on Aug. 4.

