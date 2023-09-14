Guy Fieri continues to buy waterfront property in Florida after throwing down more than $7 million for his second home along the ocean in Palm Beach County.

Inside Guy Fieri's New House

According to WPTV in West Palm Beach, property records show LLC Gus Richie 1 recently purchased a home on Singer Island for $7,325,000. The same LLC bought the celebrity chef's home on Lake Worth Beach for $3.9 million in 2021.

The Mayor of Flavortown's new digs offers 9,850 square feet of living space complete with panoramic views of more than 230 feet of waterfront.

Of course, there is a massive kitchen complete with a double stove and multiple islands. Guy's parties will likely continue outside where there is another kitchen near a 50-foot infinity pool that overlooks the ocean.

According to Realtor.com, Guy Fieri's new pad also includes:

Hand-carved coral stone fireplaces

Space for a 100-foot boat

Five bedrooms

Five and a half bathrooms

An elevator that leads to the main suite with a private balcony.

WPTV describes the sprawling home as being a Mediterranean-style villa. It was built in 2008 on the area known as Singer Island.

Anyone Can Visit Singer Island

Singer Island is far from being a private island. The area is open to the public and dotted with hotels, restaurants and shopping.

VisitFlorida.com says Singer Island, which is names for sewing machine magnate Paris Singer, is also known for its snorkeling, scuba diving and biking and hiking trails.

Here's a look at what Guy Fieri is getting with this piece of Florida real estate for $7,325,000:

