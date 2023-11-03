A boy in Florida who just wanted a hug had police officers at his door after placing a 911 call.

How Officers Responded To The 911 Call

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared a video from a body camera that shows officers arriving at the home to speak with the boy and his mother after the call.

The boy had used a disconnected cell phone to dial 911.

"To be honest, he doesn't even know what 911 is," the mother says to the officers.

The call, however, wasn't a misdial. The boy thought he had a good reason for calling in an emergency.

"Well, I wanted to give him a hug," he explains to his mom.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said officers were willing to fulfill the boy's request while also providing a quick lesson on the proper use of 911.

"Deputy Pracht shared a hug, and took the moment to teach the importance of the emergency line while spreading love," the office shared on Facebook.

The video has already been viewed more than 12,000 times in the past 24 hours.

"Can't be mad at that one," Charisa Liotta commented on the video. "Sometimes ya just need a hug."

Sheriff Addresses The Viral Video

In a statement to CBS News, Sheriff Chad Chronister said officers appreciated "the genuine kindness shown by this young child."

"Our deputies are more than willing to share a hug and spread love to children in our community," Chronister said "However, it's essential for everyone to remember that 911 is a lifeline for emergencies.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)