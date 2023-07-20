Florida Chipotle Gets Drama With Side of Guac in Online Reviews

Reviews for a Chipotle in Fort Myers, Fla., have taken an unexpected turn, and it is not because of the food.

People who claim to be customers are taking to the fast-casual restaurant's Yelp listing for this location to post both their love and displeasure for someone named "Lucy."

What has unfolded is a tale of seduction, infidelity and guacamole.

It all started last month when user Jessiika F. dropped a bombshell on the Yelp page for the Chipotle at 12635 South Cleveland Ave. in Fort Myers.

Since Jessiika F.'s alleged accusation, others have come forward both in support of her and her adversary, Lucy.

Evan K. suggests keeping your husbands far away from this location altogether.

Jazmine H. recently came forward in defense of Lucy. She says she is one of the best burrito makers at the South Cleveland Ave. Chipotle.

The Fort Meyers Chipotle drama has drawn attention from both local burrito fans and those from outside the area.

Twitter user @fiveeightshorty, who appears to be based in the Fort Meyers area on her profile, was one of the first to call out the steamy reviews on social media.

Others have been popping into the Yelp page to leave reviews in hopes of having a word with Lucy.

Those in the Fort Myers area looking to avoid the drama with a side of guac should know there are still plenty of positives about this location.

You can take Tia D's word for it that Dontae and Kristal are the heroes we need when it comes to rolling baggage-free burritos

