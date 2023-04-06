A man's surprise proposal at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles has gone viral after he was wildly interrupted by security guards.

The man tried to surprise his girlfriend by proposing on the field, but instead he was tackled to the ground by security.

In footage circulating on social media, Ricardo Juarez, sporting a Mookie Betts Jersey, appears to sneak onto the field, get down on one knee and hold up a ring.

The crowd goes wild, but security guards quickly tackle him, pinning him to the ground before escorting him off the field.

Despite the interruption, Juarez's girlfriend Ramona Saavedra said "yes."

However, his surprise proposal also resulted in a ban from Dodger Stadium, Saavedra told TMZ.

"He’s banned from the Dodgers’ stadium for a year. But, I mean, he’ll live right?" she told the tabloid.

Juarez initially planned to ask his girlfriend to marry him in the stands, but got carried away and decided to run onto the field.

"The [field] was just so close that he couldn’t resist it. He always tries to do everything with a lot of love … he shows a lot of effort, I mean, I never thought he would show this much effort," Saavedra told TMZ.

Juarez sustained a few injuries when he was taken down by security.

"I actually had to take him into the ER on Saturday because he could not get out of bed. The doctors said it was just bruising from the impact, he should be fine in a couple of days," Saavedra explained.

The couple plans to tie the knot later this year.

"We are pushing for August the fifth which is my birthday. We’ve been getting a lot of good feedback, and a lot of people offering to do our engagement pictures, the hall, the DJ, haircuts, so that’s really cool," she added.