The hottest bear of the summer just dropped.

A homeowner in California had an unwelcome guest when she found a large furry bear lounging in her pool over the weekend.

According to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, Burbank Police Department officers were called in to investigate a report of a bear in a swimming pool.

Once they arrived at the residence, officers found a bear relaxing in the water during the hot summer day.

He had a nice hillside view, too. No wonder he was in no hurry to leave the pool.

Along with the video, the Burbank Police Department offered the following tips regarding safety in areas where bears are known to be present:

Never feed or approach bears

Clean and store grills

Secure food, garbage and recycling

Keep dogs leashed

Remove bird feeders and pet food

Carry bear spray

The bear enjoying a dip the pool is among an increasing number of reports of the creatures in the Burbank area.

Just last month, a resident reported a bear showing up in her kitchen while she was on a Zoom video call.

KTLA recently reported residents have been meeting with wildlife officials in hopes of addressing the reported increase of bears in the Burbank area.

"A local wildlife expert has dismissed relocation as an option, citing potential risks to the bears' survival if introduced to another area with another animal of the same species," the KTLA report states.

