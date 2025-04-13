Troopers On The Lookout For These People In New York

New York State Troopers aren't hiding it at all. They're letting people know that they're looking for a certain group of people and giving them tickets.

They call it "Operation Hangup," and the goal is to cut down on distracted drivers.

Talking on a handheld cell phone has been illegal since 2001. New York was the first state to make it illegal. But how many of us find ourselves still doing it now and then? I'll admit I've done it. I'm not proud of it. It is very dangerous. We think it will just be a quick call or a response to a text, but anytime you're taking your attention away from driving your vehicle can be deadly.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Last year during this same campaign, troopers issued 21,768 tickets, including 4,056 tickets for distracted driving. They're not cheap tickets either. Here's what it costs to get one of these tickets:

For a first offense, the minimum fine is $50 and the maximum is $200

A second offense in 18 months increases the maximum fine to $250

A third offense in 18 months results in a maximum fine of $450

Probationary and junior drivers face a 120-day suspension of their license for a first offense, and a one-year revocation of their permit or license if a second offense is committed within six months

How long is "Operation Hangup?"

Operation Hangup will be in effect from now until Monday, April 14th. If you have to respond to a text, they're encouraging people to either use a hands-free option like Apple CarPlay or pull over to the side of the road. Never respond to a text while driving. If you have someone riding with you, they could act as your designated texter, too. Another way to keep yourself from looking at your phone is to simply keep it in your pocket, your purse, or even your trunk.