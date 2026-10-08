There have been a lot of negative remarks about the new home of the Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium. A lot of those complaints came from fans, but one major issue with the new stadium was brought up by a player.

New Highmark Stadium Might Have MASSIVE Flaw

The Buffalo Bills defense seemed to be a little scattered the last couple of games, and apparently it has to do with the stadium. After their loss on Sunday to New England, a Buffalo Bills cornerback was quoted by ESPN, talking about how loud the new stadium is and how it is hard for the defense to get the play to each other.

Dee Alford brought up the fact that other teams get set, but due to the loudness of the stadium, the Bills players can't hear the call.

That quote drives me crazy. As a fan and member of Bills Mafia, being loud on 3rd down is one way we can impact the game from our seats. We have the 3rd down train horn, and even in the stadium, they put a dB meter to measure how loud fans are.

READ MORE: SOME PEOPLE IN WNY ALREADY GETTING POWER REBATE CHECKS FROM NEW YORK STATE.

The idea is to make communication difficult for the offense, but apparently it is the defense that is getting impacted.

To me that shows a lack of awareness and prep by the defense. You know the new Highmark Stadium is louder than the old stadium. You know that the fans are going to scream, so you should know that you need to have a plan in place to deal with it.

As a fan, will you be quiet to help the defense, or should the defense adapt to the new Highmark Stadium being loud? Let me know what you think HERE.