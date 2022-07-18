New York State has signed legislation that will require its residents to do something they have never had to do before in order to obtain a license to operate a motor vehicle.

When it comes to getting a driver's license in the Empire State, the usual things come to mind. Getting your learner's permit, practicing your driving with your parents, and taking and passing your road test are all things that we have done in order to get our license. But New York State is adding a new element...Bike Safety.

You're probably saying to yourself, "what does bike safety have to do with me driving a car?" Allow me to explain.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul today signed new legislation (specifically S.1078B/A.5084A) which requires new drivers in New York State to learn about pedestrian and bicyclist safety awareness as a part of their pre-licensing exam and it is now required for them to obtain a license to operate a motor vehicle.

Governor Hochul said via a press release:

My top priority as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe, and it is common sense to make pedestrian and bike safety education mandatory for drivers...This law will help prevent crashes and save lives, and I thank my partners in the Assembly and Senate for passing this legislation to make our streets safer.

The new law will ad the pedestrian and bike safety curriculum to the already existing traditional pre-licensing course. The course already includes an overview of traffic laws This legislation will also add the curriculum to the Department of Motor Vehicles instruction handbook.

New York Bicycling Coalition Executive Director Keith Pickett said:

New York Bicycling Coalition applauds Governor Hochul for signing this common sense bill to educate new motorists, and in turn make our roads and streets safer for the most vulnerable people using them. Our members in all corners of the state thank the Governor and legislature for this important step forward.

