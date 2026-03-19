For the second time this week, the New York State Lottery has announced that someone in New York has won $1 million dollars with the Powerball drawing.

There was one 2nd-place winning ticket sold in New York from Monday's drawing, and there was also another one sold in New York State from last night's drawing.

Powerball Winners In New York State

There was one 2nd-place winning Powerball ticket sold in New York from Wednesday's drawing. That ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball number and won $1 million dollars.

That winning ticket was sold at Horizon Pharmacy on Broadway in Queens, New York.

But that wasn't the only "Big Money" winning Powerball ticket sold in New York from Wednesday's drawing.

READ MORE: HERE ARE THE LUCKIEST STORES FOR LOTTERY PLAYERS IN NEW YORK STATE

There were two other 3rd-place winning tickets sold in New York. Those tickets matched four out of five numbers and had the Powerball number. One of those tickets won $50,000, while the other ticket had the Powerplay and had its prize amount tripled to $150,000.

Winning Powerball Numbers From Last Night

Here were the winning Powerball numbers from March 18, 2026: 14-18-19-21-69 with a Powerball number of 01.

Did Anyone Win The Powerball Grand Prize?

Even though there were several "Big Money" winners in New York from last night's Powerball drawing, there was no grand prize winner. Since no one won the grand prize, the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Saturday is now up to $120 million dollars.

Check out the most commonly drawn Powerball numbers since 1997.