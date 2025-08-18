This month could be a month you need to watch the skies and listen to the local meteorologists.

While tornadoes are rare in New York State, they do happen and this month there is an elevated risk across the state.

Tornado Risk In New York State

A recent post from Live Storm Chasers on social media shows that New York State is at possible and greater risk for tornadoes this month than normal.

Tornadoes In New York State In 2025

2024 Record Year For Tornadoes In New York State

Let's hope this year is not like last year. 2024 was a record-setting year for tornadoes in New York State. Overall 32 confirmed tornadoes were reported across the state. A majority of the tornadoes in 2024 happened in the month of July.

14 of the tornadoes last year were in Western New York, 10 were in the Capital District near Albany, and 7 were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

