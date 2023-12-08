This Is The Tiniest Place In New York State

When people think of New York they think of the Big City, New York City.

We all know that New York State is made of so much more but when the most populous city in the entire county is in your state, that is the first place people think of.

What if we do a complete 180 on New York City? From the biggest to the tiniest. So what place in New York State has the fewest people living in it?

According to the 2020 census, the population of New York City is 8,335,897 while the tiniest town is well short of that number.

The Tiniest place in New York State is.....Dering Harbor.

Dering Harbor is a village located in the town of Shelter Island. According to the 2020 census, there are 50 people who call Dering Harbor home.

Apparently, there was a huge population boost since the 2010 census because back then there were only 11 people living in Dering Harbor.

The 50 people living in Dering Harbor is the most amount of people to call it home since the US Census started recording statistics.

Historical population Census Pop. Note %± 1920 3 — 1930 39 1,200.0% 1940 34 −12.8% 1950 4 −88.2% 1960 19 375.0% 1970 24 26.3% 1980 16 −33.3% 1990 28 75.0% 2000 13 −53.6% 2010 11 −15.4% 2020 50 354.5%

Dering Harbor is located in Suffolk County on Long Island and was incorporated into a village in 1916.

The median household income in Dering Harbor is $33,750 and the median family income is $98,750. Nobody in the village was living below the National poverty line.

Don't think that you can move right in and add to the population. According to Zillow, there are no homes for sale in the village, but there is some land for sale. Right now there are 3 acres of land up for sale for $999,000. You can check it out HERE.

