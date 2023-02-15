Record Temperatures Could Be Set All Over New York State

A massive weather front is moving across New York and along with it are some very windy conditions and well-above-normal high temperatures.

In fact, today several all-time record highs could be set across New York State.

In, Buffalo the record high is 63 degrees. That record could fall by this afternoon.

Heading to Central New York, record highs could be recorded in Syracuse and Binghamton. Syracuse's record high is 64, while the record high in Binghamton is 58 degrees.

Parts of New York City are also expected to reach record-high temperatures today too.

Don't get too used to the warm weather in February here in New York. As we head into the weekend, temps will dip back to normal levels and we could see snow by the middle of next week.

