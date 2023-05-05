Major Recall Will Affect Thousands Kids In New York

The weather is warming up and you might be on the way to take your children fishing this weekend, but before you head out you need to double-check their fishing pole.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

A major recall has been issued for thousands of kids' fishing pole sets.

Get our free mobile app

The recall has been issued for the Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos. These fishing pole combos are being recalled because the fishing rods contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

Lead can be very toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The recall was issued on April 20th and affects over 80,000 units of this fishing pole combo that were sold in-store and online.

The products affected by this safety recall were manufactured between 2021 and March 2023 and were sold at various retailers and online at Amazon and Lil Anglers. The products were sold nationwide and in Canada.

Affected Models:

· Model Number Lot Code KCBAGBLUE 21-01 KCBAGGREEN 20-01, 21-01, 22-01 KCBAGORANGE 20-01, 21-01 KCBAGPINK 20-01, 21-01, 22-01 KCSNTRED 20-01, 21-01 KCBSNTWB34 21-01 KCGSNTWB34 21-01

If you have one of these fishing pole combos, you should stop using it immediately and return the item to where you purchased the unit from for a full refund.

For more information about the recall, you can contact Lil Anglers toll-free at 844-347-4543 online at https://www.kidcastersrecall.com.

So far no injuries or sicknesses have been reported due to the lead content of the fishing pole combos.

Kids Fishing Pole Combo Recall A recall has been issued for the Lil Anglers Recalls Children's Fishing Rods Sold with Kid Casters No Tangle Combos.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.