Nissan Recall Affecting Thousands Of Drivers In New York

A major recall impacting over 800,000 vehicles by Nissan will affect thousands of drivers across New York.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Nissan has issued the recall because an issue with the keys can cause the ignition to shut off while the vehicle is being driven.

Get our free mobile app

The recall is for the rouge SUV model there were manufactured between 2014 and 2020. It also affects the Rogue Sports models manufactured between 2017 and 2022.

So far Nissan is not aware of any accidents that have been caused by the key issues.

Nissan has not come up with a solution to fix the problem just yet. They are telling drivers to use caution and be careful when driving and are expected to have a solution soon.

Nissan rouge owners will get a letter from Nissan on what to do when a solution is found and approved by the company.

In the meantime, if you have any questions or issues with your keys, you should contact your nearest Nissan dealer.

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.