New York State Named A Top State In America

Living here in New York State, we know that this is an amazing state and now there is a new meme that proves that New York is a top state in the entire country.

Check out this meme that has been going around on social media.

No statistics or surveys were used to make this meme to show that New York State is a top state in the country. Of course, if you use your own eyes you can see how and why New York is a top state in the country.

If you look closely at the meme, you will see that New York is one of the top states in the entire United States of America.



Along with New York State, Alaska, Washington State, Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine were all named the top states in the entire United States of America.

According to Niche.com, there is one place in New York State that was named the best place to live in America.

Great Neck Plaza was named the 10th best city to live in the entire country. Great Neck Plaza got high marks for Public Schools, being a good place to raise a family, nightlife, and diversity.

Great Neck Plaza is a suburb of New York City and was named the best place to live in New York State.

