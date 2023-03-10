New York State St. Patrick’s Day DWI Crackdown Coming

Next weekend is a big party weekend and with St. Patrick's Day falling on a Friday, The New York State Police will be increasing their checkpoints across the state.

Every year, The State Police increase their DWI checkpoints on or around St. Patrick's Day and this year won't be any different.

You will start to see an increased presence from State Troopers starting on St. Patrick's Day and be in place for the whole weekend.

Last year, State police wrote over 26,000 tickets during their annual St. Parick's Day crackdown.

According to flackbroadcasting.com, during the crackdown in 2022, New York State Police arrested 381 people for driving while intoxicated.

During that crackdown, the Police also investigated over 1600 crashes that involved 243 injuries and two fatalities. The police also issued over 8,000 speeding tickets, 700 distracted driving tickets, almost 900 seat belt tickets, and over 220 failure to move over tickets.

EXTRA: LOCAL LAWYER OFFERING FREE RIDES HOME FOR ST PATRICK'S DAY

According to the NHTSA, one person in the United State is killed in a drunk-driving accident every 45 minutes, even though it is illegal to drink and drive in every single state.

The best plan is to make sure you have a safe ride home before heading out to party and enjoy St. Patrick's Day. There are plenty of options from having a designated driver to using a ride-share service like Uber or Lyft to get home safely.

As part of the crackdown during St. Patrick's Day weekend, besides checkpoints, New York State police will also increase their DWI patrols and the amount of personnel dedicated to stopping underage drinking and sales to minors detail.

