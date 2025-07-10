It is the start of a new month, and that means some new laws will start as well in New York State.

One of the biggest changes comes to how police will report accidents that involve motor vehicles.

Changes To Police Accident Reports In New York State

The new law, which goes into effect on July 11th, will change how police report motor vehicle accidents that include motorcycles, mopeds, motor scooters, and e-bikes.

Requires the reporting of certain accidents involving vehicles, including electric scooters and bicycles with electric assist; requires reports to include information indicating whether certain accidents involved electric scooters and bicycles with electric assist.

Police will now have a report on the type of vehicle that was involved in the accident and go into more detail if it was a serious accident.

The new bill was approved by both the New York House of Representatives and Senate and signed into law last year by New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

New E-Bike And Scooter Laws In New York State

The goal of the new law is to help bring more awareness to e-bikes and other electric means of transportation. Getting more data about accidents involving these types of vehicles will help lawmakers in the future create a safer and better riding experience.

Some other new laws to bring more safety to e-bikes and electric scooters include requiring all mopeds to be registered by dealers at the point of sale, if they are to be used in New York State.

Requiring micro-mobility devices, mopeds, and bicycles with electric assist to have a red tag attached to the charging cord, which states to unplug when not in use. and requiring retailers to affix a notice on any bicycles with electric assist and micro-mobility devices which states to always yield to pedestrians and follow traffic laws.

Retailers can be fined no more than $250 per unit for the first offense and not more than $1,000 for each subsequent offense.

