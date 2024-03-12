“Big Money” Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York

Monday Night's Powerball drawing didn't produce a grand prize winner but there were a couple of "Big Money" winning tickets sold in New York.

The New York State Lottery announced that two 3rd-place tickets were sold from last night's Powerball drawing. Each one of those tickets beat 1 in 913,129 odds to win $50,000.

Each one of the winning tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the correct Powerball number.

Monday's winning Powerball numbers were: 1-3-7-16-66 with a Powerball number of 5.

EXTRA: THESE ARE THE MOST COMMONLY DRAWN MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS

Since no one claimed the grand prize, the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is now up to a New York Lottery record-setting $559 million dollars.

If you want to increase your chances of taking home the grand prize, you might consider buying your tickets at one of these stores.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Here are the three luckiest places to buy lottery tickets in New York State.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Google Maps loading...

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

large soda pop (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) loading...

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages to winning the lottery, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.

Get our free mobile app

You might even want to buy a ticket from each store chain to help your chances of winning.

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers These numbers come up the most often in the Mega Millions drawing. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers These numbers come up most often in the Powerball drawing. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields