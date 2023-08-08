Tonight’s Mega Millions Drawing Is Largest In History

Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot of $1.55 billion dollars is a record-setting jackpot.

The estimated $1.55 billion is also the 5th time that the Mega Millions jackpot has reached over $1 billion dollars. Also, the estimated take-home lump sum amount of $757.2 million cash option would be the largest in the game's history.

Here is a look at the top Mega Millions jackpots since 1996 when the game was first introduced as "The Big Game"

$ 1.537 BILLION - 1 Winning Ticket SC - 10/23/2018

$ 1.348 BILLION - 1 Winning Ticket ME - 1/13/2023

$ 1.337 BILLION - 1 Winning Ticket IL - 7/29/2022

$ 1.05 BILLION - 1 Winning Ticket MI - 1/22/2021

$ 656 MILLION - 3 Winning Tickets IL/KS/MD - 3/30/2012

If you are looking for an extra edge in picking your Mega Millions, check out the numbers that have been picked the most since 2012.

Get our free mobile app

WHAT ARE THE 5 MOST COMMONLY DRAWN MEGA MILLIONS NUMBERS?

The Mega Millions was rebranded from "The Big Game" in 1996 and according to the website fox59.com, there have been the 5 most commonly drawn numbers for the white balls. 31, 17, 46, 20, and 4 have been drawn more than 250 times since 1996.

WHAT ARE THE 5 MOST COMMONLY DRAWN MEGA BALL NUMBERS?

The same website said that these numbers were the most commonly drawn numbers for the Mega Ball number. 9, 15, 3, 10, and 1 have all been drawn more than 100 times since 1996.

WHEN ARE THE NUMBERS DRAWN FOR THE MEGA MILLIONS?

The numbers will be drawn at 11 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Good luck and if you end up winning the largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, don't forget about us!

New York Lottery Announces 7 "Big Money" Winners According to the New York Lottery, there are seven New Yorkers who won $1 million dollars or more playing the lottery.