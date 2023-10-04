Massive Air Fryer Recall Impacts Cooks In New York

Before you get ready for lunch or dinner today, you may want to check your air fryer.

One of the most popular appliances over the last several years is now part of a recall as Secura has issued a recall for thousands of their air fryers.

WHAT IS AN AIR FRYER?

Air Fryers have become very popular because of their convenience. Air fryers are cooking appliances that are used on the countertop. They combine a heating element with a powerful fan that helps circulate hot air around your food making it cook quickly and even.

HOW DO AIR FRYERS WORK?

Air fryers typically use a convection heat source to heat up the air around your food. Then it uses a fan to push the hot air around your food, making it brown and crispy on the outside without drying the inside.

WHICH AIR FRYERS ARE BEING RECALLED?

Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904.

WHY ARE THE AIR FRYERS ARE BEING RECALLED?

Secura has recalled about 6,400 air fryers due to fire and burn hazards. The air fryers in question could see the wire connection in the air fryer overheat and that could lead to possible fires.

WHAT SHOULD I DO IF I HAVE ONE OF THESE AIR FRYERS?

According to Secura, you should immediately stop using them and contact Secura for a $45 Amazon gift card or a free replacement of the consumer’s choice with Secura products. You can get more information on Secura’s website at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/.

