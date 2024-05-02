We Asked AI To Make A Fake Backstory For The Free Beer and Hot Wings Show
Hi Idiots.
The backstory of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show is one that many are familiar with. As most of you know, the name doesn't really have anything to do with the actual show. There is no free beer or hot wings, and there is rarely discussion of either.
But what if there WAS a backstory for a Free Beer and Hot Wings-oriented morning show? I could have come up with one myself...orrrr I could ask AI to do it for me and take the credit for it. Get comfortable, pop some popcorn, and learn the totally real backstory of the Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show.
Storytime
Epilogue
I spent too much time on these photos, but there we have it. The untold story of the Free Beer and Hot Wings show. Honestly, I haven't the slightest idea where it got some of the information, but it made me chuckle at the very least.
