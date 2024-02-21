Today on the show, we had a rather eventful segment where we realized no one on the show understands basic astronomy. One of nature's rarest events will be taking place in April, a total solar eclipse. Delta Airlines is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view it from the sky.

Thankfully, none of the Idiots on the show will be on that flight. I'm not sure they'd even know where to look.

What is a Total Solar Eclipse?

As the great Bonnie Tyler once said, "Nothing I can say / a total eclipse of the sun".

Or something like that.

Either way, in certain parts of the US, there will be a total solar eclipse of the sun on April 8, 2024. This is where the Earth's moon is completely in line with the sun, casting a shadow on a small portion of the Earth, making it appear as though it is night outside.

Delta Airline's Once In A Lifetime Flight

As you can see on the map below, while the entire country will be able to witness the eclipse, only a very small few will be able to see the sun like it is in the photo above. Delta Airlines is offering a lucky few the opportunity to fly from Austin to Detroit while the Eclipse is taking place, giving them the best possible view of the eclipse. Considering the next total solar eclipse in America won't be until 2044, this is an opportunity many will be willing to pay for. The press release reads as follows:

Flight 1218 will depart from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport at 12:15 p.m. CT (1:15 p.m. ET) and land at Detroit Metropolitan Airport at 4:20 p.m. ET - to give those on board the best chance of safely viewing the solar eclipse at its peak.

Just how rare is a total solar eclipse?

While they tend to happen every couple of years around the globe, most people experience partial solar eclipses while only a very small few experience a total solar eclipse. The US has had only 2 total solar eclipses in the last 100 years. The last total solar eclipse was in 2017, so the fact we're having another one this quickly is quite extraordinary.

