Teach Tommy: Trevor the Toucher

Hi Idiots.

For Teach Tommy this week, I wanted to learn about a mythical character who has been bouncing around in the Free Beer and Hot Wings lore for quite some time. Someone I hear about every week during Wednesday's Dumber Than The Show intro:

"Watch out for Darrel/ and Trevor/ the Toucher".

It's the second of these two fellows that we'll touch on today.

As always, I took to our Facebook page asking all you Idiots to teach me about this Trevor fellow, and I got a couple of good answers.

A few of you have me thinking this Trevor guy is part of some club, possibly including some people by the names of Darrel, Peter File, and Todd LaFondler. Weird names.

Amanda gave me a little bit of background info:

Free Beer's childhood. He was friends with Darrel the Truck Driver.

I will have to learn more about Darrel the Truck Driver another time, but now I know that Trevor has to do with Free Beer's childhood in some way.

Jon tells me that Trevor is "Free Beer's first love", which adds an unexpected layer. Hubba Hubba...

So with all this in mind, I went to the source: Free Beer. What he said was a little surprising:

Trevor was my childhood teddy bear that I named after a friend in elementary school. When it started wearing out, my mom get me a new polyester one.

Somehow down the line, it became Trevor the Toucher. Nice story with an odd ending.

There is an alternative story that I am a fan of, brought to us by Other:

Trevor the Toucher was Hot Wings’ name in high school. He used to walk around grabbing everyone’s butt. This perverse act led to the nickname. He tries to convince everyone that it was just a game that everyone played, but it was only him. He later changed his name to just Chris, but the nickname has followed him into adulthood.

Thank you for the insight.

