Hi Idiots.

I don't mind being a major Halloween enthusiast. Like Maitlynn, I very much enjoy everything that comes with the spooky season; the decor, the costumes, the candy. The overall atmosphere that comes with Halloween is just a bunch of fun.

But there is one part of this holiday that never ceases to be considered a hot take: candy corn. The candy that is probably the most iconic of the entire season is also the one that seems to get the most hate. With its bright colors and curious texture, candy corn is the candy of Halloween.

What does this mean? Well, like many of you, most of the show are not fans of candy corn. Which breaks my heart. I don't know if it's nostalgia surrounding the candy or if we have a bad palette (which I do), but Maitlynn and I love candy corn. Free Beer, too, is a fan.

In Maitlynn's words:

I even love those lil pumpkins of the same stuff. A bag of Brach's Autumn Mix hates to see me coming.

But that's where the support ends.

Hot Wings gagged when I brought up candy corn. Steve called them pure garbage. Kelly said it was 'like eating a scented crayon". Those are some very strong opinions. This brings up a realization: there really is no in-between with candy. You either love candy corn or hate it, there is no middle.

