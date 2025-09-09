Hi Idiots.

We're continuing our series this month on the people and things that have influenced our motley crew to be the peak of comedy and giggles. Earlier this month, we heard from Free Beer and Hot Wings about how Mystery Science Theater 3000 worked as the backbone for the show as we know it.

Now, we're going to hear from Maitlynn about how Adam Sandler's many classics and some of her favorite TV shows have influenced her taste in comedy.

Adam Sandler and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

"Growing up with Adam Sandler movies, I definitely helped shape my sense of humor! That was partially because my dad was a huge fan of his, too, so when I came more into my own, I think shows like It’s Always Sunny & Workaholics are more of an inspiration to me now. I love hearing how the creators behind them came up with ideas for episodes, executed them, why they thought it worked, why it didn’t, etc."

As for comedians, I notice that I borrow a bit of Brooks Wheelan's cadence, storytelling style, and general delivery. I saw him during Laugh Fest during college and have been a big fan ever since.

I also think being part of the “Vine” generation DEFINITELY plays a huge role too!

Artists building off of each other is a natural part of comedy, and sometimes the best way to improve your craft is by taking input from others.

