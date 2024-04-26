Hi Idiots.

We use the term Idiots endearingly. We're all idiots. Some of you are lovely Idiots, while some of you are just idiots. Today we're going to get to know one of the lovely Fancy Idiots we have gotten to know pretty well throughout the Live Show travel season.

Everybody, meet Mikey.

Mikey Bumgart II Mikey Bumgart II loading...

He recently got the show's logo permanently inked onto his flesh and we thought it would be interesting to learn what would lead someone to do such a thing.

Mikey Bumgart II Mikey Bumgart II loading...

It's quite a wholesome story, so buckle in.

T: Hi Mikey. When did you start listening to the show?

M: I went to one Live Show in 2019 and fell in love with how the show played off the crowd. I really fell in love with the show in 2022 after I began taking road trips to Live Shows with my friend Timmy.

T: How many shows do you go to, and what's the farthest you've traveled for a Live Show?

M: I tend to go to about 8 live shows a year, and the farthest I've ever traveled for a Live Show was 14 hours to Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Photo by Pranay Pareek on Unsplash Photo by Pranay Pareek on Unsplash loading...

T: Why does the show mean so much to you?

M: I love the show, but it's the friends I've made because of the show that makes me love it more. I made friends with some of the people in the Segment 18 Facebook group and the Live Shows have become like little vacations for all of us, so we try going to as many of them as possible. Every show we go to, our friend group gets bigger and bigger, and the adventures got bigger too.

Michael Buck Michael Buck loading...

T: I love that! So what made you want to get the tattoo?

M: I had been considering the tattoo for a while, but I was sure I wanted it after the Thanksgiving show last year. All my friends were there. A bunch of us had traveled to be there, and we rented a house for 3 days just to be around each other and enjoy a radio show. I got the tattoo because when I see the logo I think of all the good times I've had because of the show. I see my friends that have become my family.

Mikey Bumgart II Mikey Bumgart II loading...

T: You said you all call the logo your "family crest". Is that right?

M: That's right. Some people see a silly radio show logo, but we see it as a family crest. We call ourselves the Band-Aidiots, a play on the Band-aids from the movie "Almost Famous".

Michael Buck Michael Buck loading...

That was our little interview with Fancy Idiot Mikey. Next time you go to a Live Show, keep your eye out for Mikey and the other Band-Aidiots, and don't be afraid to say howdy!

