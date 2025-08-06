Hi Idiots.

Has someone ever done something to you that, no matter how big a deal it was or whether you forgave them or not, you still harbor disdain for them? That's what we discussed on the show today in a segment where half the members initially said they held few or no grudges, but then every single one became very heated, realizing they'd been holding onto more things than they thought.

Man and woman after fight djedzura loading...

Maitlynn and Kelly (who claims to have well over 40 grudges) happily shared some of the grudges they hold, leading to Hot Wings realizing he did not have zero grudges as he claimed.

Personally, I have held a grudge from when I was 15 against this guy at a convention who sold me two video games for a "deal", and the deal ended up only being a dollar less, but he took advantage of my stupidity.

I have barely played either of these games, which does add to my grudge about this whole thing. / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media I have barely played either of these games, which does add to my grudge about this whole thing. / Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

We got a couple of great calls and messages about this topic, but in typical Free Beer and Hot Wings fashion, we got sidetracked entirely and weren't able to share as many of the grudges you idiots hold, so that's what we're doing here! Some grudges are for goofy reasons, and some of you hold grudges that could be considered unhealthy.

For the record, many of you hold grudges against fast food or restaurants. I won't highlight most of them, but just let it be known this is a pretty common denominator here. Once you've read the listener's grudges, you can learn about the grudges their parents still hold.

Things Listeners Have Done That Parents Still Hold Over Their Heads Everybody makes mistakes. Some mistakes, however, have a lasting impact. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill