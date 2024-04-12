Idiots! It's that time of the year again.

Tomorrow is officially one of the best days of the year: our home market Grand Rapids Live Show! Our show tomorrow night at GLC Live! at 20 Monroe is nearly sold out and we couldn't be more excited. If you want to purchase tickets before they're all gone, you can here. (#DoItForTheBrick)

In the meantime, I asked what each show member is most excited about.

Free Beer

I am most excited about the night show because it is a dream come true to be on the stage like that, I wanted to host the Tonight Show someday and this is as close as it gets.

But I'm MOST excited about the laughs we're gonna have that none of us know anything about because of how impromptu and improvisational. Plus, we don't know what the audience is going to bring.

Steve

Free drinks.

Fair enough Steve, fair enough.

Kelly

I love seeing people's reactions to all the games we do on stage, and I like getting everyone on stage and seeing how nervous they are.

Hot Wings

Well, usually at Night Shows, I debut a new pair of pants, so I'm pretty excited about that.

It really is the little things sometimes.

Maitlynn

I'm excited about my very sparkly vest. Hopefully, I'll blind some people. Otherwise, I'm excited to see everyone's reactions to what we have planned.

