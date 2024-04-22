Hi Idiots.

Many of you have heard about the really cool moment that happened live on air last week. Ya know, the moment we managed to find a girl I was talking to at the bar but didn't manage to get her number.. until she called in live on air.

Since then, pretty hilariously to me, people have been wishing and DM'ing me good luck with the date we had planned for this previous Saturday. Today I shared on air how it went (spoilers: it went well), but people have been asking for a better breakdown of it all. So I shall abide, as a treat!

We started by getting tacos together at this cool place where her friend was playing in a band, but it was packed and there was nowhere to sit, and loud music (believe it or not) can make it difficult to hear. Instead, we brought our freakishly delicious tacos over to a brewery nearby, chatted, and had some awesome craft beer.

I learned about her passion for meteorology and this program she's going to this summer with the National Weather Service where she's going to study tornadoes (she's a smart cookie). I also didn't take any photos, sorry y'all. Was too busy enjoying myself.

We even got Free Beer a drink of his own, since Dainty Hunchback so kindly paid for everything (yes, he basically bought this drink himself but it's the thought that counts). WAIT.

We got him a FREE BEER. nice.

It's been fun having all of y'all along for this very unexpected rollercoaster ride, wish me luck with a second date ;)

