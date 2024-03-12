Hi Idiots! It's March, which means it is time for our first show break of the year. Free Beer (as you will learn more about below) helps commentate games during the BIG10 Tournament, and instead of him missing a whole week of the show, everyone misses the whole week. A wonderful solution, if you ask me.

So how is each member planning to spend their well-earned time off? Lots of traveling.

Photo by Andre Tan on Unsplash Photo by Andre Tan on Unsplash loading...

Maitlynn

Maitlynn is looking to fulfill her 2024 prediction and be the show member who gets over $10,000 as she is headed to Las Vegas for the week. Hopefully what happens in Vegas, doesn't stay in Vegas because I'm sure there will be plenty of stories to pass along and I want to live vicariously through her. Everyone pass along your excess luck to Maitlynn, she'll need it.

Photo by Zalman Grossbaum on Unsplash Photo by Zalman Grossbaum on Unsplash loading...

Free Beer

If you couldn't tell from Free Beer's sports talk, he is pretty involved in the sports world. Every year, he calls games from day 1 to the championship game. This year he's doing seven games, so if you're tuning in to see either Michigan team pull off a tournament miracle, there's a chance you'll hear him (he calls games on the radio, so you don't have to see his ugly mug). So yeah, while everyone is relaxing, FB will be working. Womp womp womp.

Michigan State v Indiana Getty Images loading...

Kelly

Kelly is headed to Canada this week for a skiing trip with her husband, headed all the way to Vancouver, home to the 2010 Winter Olympics. If the slopes were good enough for the Olympics, Kelly is going to the right place.

Photo by Veronica Dudarev on Unsplash Photo by Veronica Dudarev on Unsplash loading...

Steve

Steve is also traveling. The whole family is headed to Florida for the week, and hopefully, Steve's trip is better than his pre-flight experience. Considering his flight has already been delayed by over five hours and will now not be arriving till after midnight, which is much later than his kid's bedtimes, things can only go up from here (hopefully).

Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash Photo by Miguel Ángel Sanz on Unsplash loading...

Hot Wings

Hot Wings is taking it easy and after his entire tooth saga this weekend, a staycation is just what the doctor ordered. I imagine he'll probably burn some things. Either way, if you have any recommendations for him to do, feel free to let us know!

Man sitting on a sofa watching tv with hands folded behind his head BrianAJackson loading...

Don't miss us too much. Follow our socials to keep up with everyone's misadventures.

