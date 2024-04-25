Free Beer and Hot Wings As Marvel’s Avengers
Hi idiots.
Five years ago, Avengers: Endgame came out and marked the end of the MCU's Infinity Saga. By the end of its box office run, it made a baffling $2.8 billion to become the second highest-grossing movie ever. As someone who worked at the movie theater when this movie came out, I remember how absolutely insane the movies were for a month or two after it came out.
So in honor of this box office phenomenon, I thought comparing Marvel's superpowered team with our not-so-superpowered team would be a fitting way to celebrate. Let me know what you think of these comparisons, or if there is someone you'd cast instead.
Free Beer and Hot Wings As Avengers Characters
Free Beer and Hot Wings Volunteer at Kids' Food Basket
Some photos from when we volunteered with Kids' Food Basket in West Michigan.
