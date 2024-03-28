Free Questions Hot Answers: Steve’s Past As A BMX Star

Hi Idiots,

We're back with another round of questions and answers served to you on a silver platter. Fancy, huh? Thank you to everyone who responded with questions from our last entry, it was awesome seeing the response to the first post. Things have been busy, with the show being off and then having the first Live show, we haven't been able to get another one out since then.

Fear not! Better planning and hotter questions are in the works! In the meantime, let's see what the gang had to say this week.

Free Beer - How do you feel about pineapple on pizza?

The age-old debate. Pineapple on pizza- is it acceptable or sacrilegious to put pineapple on pizza? You all wanted to know FB's take on this.

Pineapple is a hard no. For me. But if you care what other people put on their pizza and complain about others, you are kind of a dick.

Hot Wings - What's your favorite non-swear word insult?

I asked this question to Hot Wings because it just feels like he would have the most creative ways to insult someone. I wasn't disappointed. Hot Wings' favorite swear word?

Window-licker.

"You no good, windowlicking son of a #%&@^$."

It's a uniquely demoralizing thing to be called.

Steve - What was the best trick you ever did on your BMX bike?

It was a treat for me to learn that Steve used to do BMX. Now, I have a treat for all of you. From Steve:

This was a pretty sweet 360. I was sort of a big deal back then. I could also always nail an Abubuca.

Maitlynn - What does your Spotify look like?

You all wanted to know what Maitlynn's playlists look like, so she kindly made a lil' playlist of the songs she currently has on loop.

Tommy - Are you a twin? If yes, what's the silliest thing you and your twin did growing up?

Hi. I didn't think to include myself in this last time, but it's nice that you all want to know about me too! Yes, I am a twin. My twin and I are 3 minutes apart (I'm younger. Whatever.) and we are fraternal. We looked alike when we were younger, but nowadays we look pretty different.

I'd say the silliest thing we did growing up was one time we started dropping a quarter into a big fan and listening to it bounce around and thought it was hilarious. Then, when I tried getting the quarter out, I accidentally smacked Sammy in the face with the fan and knocked one of their loose teeth out. After we showed our Mom, we returned to the fan and did the same thing.

Now, you'd think after getting hit in the face we'd stop, but we did not have that thought and again I accidentally hit Sammy's face with the fan and knocked ANOTHER loose tooth out. This is one of my favorite memories, but we did all kinds of goofy stuff so the list is rather limitless.

