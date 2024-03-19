Free Beer and Hot Wings Have Some Bold Picks For March Madness 2024

Hi Idiots,

It is that wonderful time of year for sports fans when we get four days straight of non-stop basketball and create a bracket that will definitely be perfect and not be ruined by a massive upset (Purdue, you have some work to do this year).

March Madness has been a staple in my household since I was a little kid, and since everyone on the show are massive sports fan with extensive knowledge of each team in the tournament, I thought it would be fun to have each member of the show fill out a bracket. So without further ado, here are everyone's picks. Feel free to compare or even copy these expert picks to impress your friends.

Free Beer

We all know that Free Beer is probably the least informed on sports. I would be apprehensive to take anything he picks too seriously. Obviously. Free Beer has picked #1 seed Houston to beat the overall #1 seed Uconn in the National Championship. Houston was in the top 5 for most of the season, so this is a pretty solid pick.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Hot Wings

Hot Wings took a different route than Free Beer in that instead of having Houston win it all, he doesn't even have Houston reaching the Final Four. Hot Wings has chosen #1 seed North Carolina as his National Champion, beating Uconn and then #2 Marquette in the championship game.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Kelly

Now, Kelly's bracket I think is my favorite of everyone's, purely because of how ambitious it is. Let's break down her Final Four. She has #10 Virginia, a team that has to win tonight in their play-in game to even make it into the round of 64, playing #4 Duke on one side of the bracket. Then we have #6 BYU playing #3 Baylor on the other side. She then has the underdog team Virginia beating Baylor in the championship to become the National Championship. I love this and want nothing more than to see this happen.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Maitlynn

Maitlynn's bracket is a return to form, with her Final Four consisting of #4 Duke vs #1 Purdue, and #2 Iowa St vs #1 North Carolina, with Iowa St beating Duke in the National Championship. Her biggest upset comes with #8 Nebraska beating #1 Houston in the second round, which would cause major problems for Free Beer but would be pretty awesome for all of us.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Steve

Steve's bracket has #1 Arizona winning the whole tournament, beating Uconn in the Final Four and Purdue in the National Championship. Arizona was ranked #1 in the Top 25 multiple times this season, so this is a pretty solid choice.

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

Tommy

Although I do have Uconn winning the National Championship, I am pulling for Purdue to do well solely because I want to see them pull a Virginia and win it all after losing to a #16 seed. I am also obviously pulling for MSU to make a run because I'm a Sparty stan and I will never root against them (ignore the fact I have North Carolina beating them).

Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media Tommy McNeill, Townsquare Media loading...

That's everyone's brackets! Who do you think has the best chance to come out on top? The First Round starts on Thursday at 12:15, with Michigan State vs Mississippi State being the first game of the tourney. So basically my entire vibe for the whole tournament could be deflated right at the start. Go Green.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski