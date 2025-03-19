Hi Idiots.

As I have gotten older, I have realized that sometimes lying isn't a bad thing. It's not inherently a good thing to lie, but some lies can be innocent and well-intentioned (especially when you're a young parent looking for a moment of relief).

Or the lie is just to mess with your kid, which is also fine. Parenting can be fun too.

I have an example of both of these types of lies from my own past. My parents stood by that they were telling the truth, but my friends certainly believe it was a lie:

My parents told us when our cat got sick and we couldn't care for him anymore that an old man who used to be in the military took him in and was able to give him the care he needed.

The other comes from my grandma, who to this day I have no idea if this is true or not but the fright of it worked to stop little me from picking his nose.

When you eat your boogers they'll grow into worms in your stomach.

These are lies my parents & grandparents told, but these are pretty different compared to some of the things your parents told y'all or some that you told your kids. Honestly, some are pretty funny. We had a lot of callers for this segment, so many that there was a lot left on the texting line we weren't able to get to.

So, here are a few we missed out on reading.

