Hi Idiots.

Something people ask all the time is "Can we send something in the mail?!", to which we say, yes, you can! We appreciate the thought, but it is never necessary. This isn't a common occurrence for us, but today we got a package in the mail that was seriously cool, for multiple reasons. The main reason: this package came from Okinawa, Japan. We did a full unboxing on Segment 17, including reading a letter.

A package from Jon, Katie, Waffles, and Patsy from Japan arrived with a bunch of goodies from overseas. Here's a breakdown of everything they sent. John has been listening since 2005 and has brought the show with him all around the world, even as far as the Arctic Circle.

Shisa Statues

These Shisa statues are meant to ward off evil spirits and bring good fortune. The open mouth (male) statue keeps the bad spirits out and goes on the right. The closed mouth (female) protects the good spirits and keeps them inside.

Chopsticks

John included a variety of BEAUTIFUL chopsticks from Okinawa.

Treats

To the shock of no one, we love food. Food sent with love and care from somewhere none of us had ever been makes things even yummier. These are shrimp flavored chips, dark chocolate and strawberry KitKats, and a yummy strawberry/chocolate chocolate as well.

Pokémon

John & Co. got our resident Pokémon fan Tommy a Pikachu plushie and some authentic Pokémon cards.

Maitlynn and Kelly also received some beautiful notebooks. Overall, it was one of the coolest (and yummiest!) packages we've received and was very considerate to send something from so far away.

Thank you, Jon & Co.!

